HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,505,000 after buying an additional 88,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $6,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of -65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

