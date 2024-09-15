HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HDB opened at $62.60 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.