HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

GNRC stock opened at $140.53 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $169.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

