HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 409 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

VBR opened at $195.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.