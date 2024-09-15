HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $105,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
KDP stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $37.69.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keurig Dr Pepper
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.