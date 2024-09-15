HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,347,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,424,000 after acquiring an additional 188,061 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,132,000 after purchasing an additional 133,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,217,000 after buying an additional 45,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $88.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

