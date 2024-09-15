HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $48.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

