HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

