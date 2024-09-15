HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after buying an additional 496,069 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,438,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 651,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,298,000 after acquiring an additional 331,607 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.04.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

