HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $380,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 313.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in National Grid by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

