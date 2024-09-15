HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $439,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

