HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cameco by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 274,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 150,005 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 21.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 143,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,272,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after buying an additional 117,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

