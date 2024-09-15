HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in SAP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after acquiring an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,936,000.
SAP Stock Up 0.1 %
SAP opened at $221.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.38. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
