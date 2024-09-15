HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after purchasing an additional 443,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,558,000 after acquiring an additional 433,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $757,276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

