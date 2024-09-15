HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of O stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $63.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

