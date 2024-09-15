HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $113.75 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

