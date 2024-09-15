HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $711,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $216.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.48 and its 200-day moving average is $209.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

