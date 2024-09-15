HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $9,055,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 240,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 204,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 591,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 133,108 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

