HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

