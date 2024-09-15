HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

MDY opened at $555.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $574.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $549.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.05.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

