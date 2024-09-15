HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,751,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 541.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 252,991 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,627,000 after acquiring an additional 395,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 640,151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

