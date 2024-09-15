HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 4,159 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter.

JEPQ stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

