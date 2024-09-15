HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

