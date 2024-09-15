HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,918 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HP alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 23.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 453,375 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 84,754 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in HP by 23.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 884,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after acquiring an additional 167,901 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 69.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.4% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.