HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 50.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Carrier Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

