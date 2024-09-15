HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 141 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.5 %

CP stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

