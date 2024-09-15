HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 195 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.70.

RJF opened at $117.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

