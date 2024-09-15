HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,128 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $262.92 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $312.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.85.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

