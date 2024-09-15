HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 234 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NYSE SONY opened at $93.44 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37.

Sony Group’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

