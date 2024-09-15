HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 255 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,513 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 294,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,535,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $254.45 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $185.74 and a 12 month high of $255.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.814 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

