HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 529 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.21.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $200.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $213.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

