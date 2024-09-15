HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 556 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 445.7% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 153,291 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 398.6% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 154,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 123,359 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,924,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,269.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 120,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,686.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 113,805 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $58.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $866.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

