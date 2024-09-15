HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 589 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

