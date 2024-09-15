HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 78 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $223,610,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $96,117,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 44.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,871,000 after buying an additional 252,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,648,000 after buying an additional 209,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 218,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,742,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $243.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $335.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.08 and a 200-day moving average of $266.34.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.88.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

