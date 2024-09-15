HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 791 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 367,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $61.60.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

