HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 96 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,326,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in McKesson by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after acquiring an additional 403,312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3,621.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $97,510,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

McKesson stock opened at $518.81 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $417.65 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $567.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.52. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.