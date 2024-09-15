Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 1,811 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Axonics by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,220,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,976,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,146,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,041,000 after purchasing an additional 785,981 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,397,000 after acquiring an additional 56,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 704,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

AXNX opened at $68.83 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -215.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.90.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Axonics had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

