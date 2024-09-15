Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $307.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $309.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

