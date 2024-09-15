Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 26,387 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYND. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.06.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

