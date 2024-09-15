Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,394,000 after buying an additional 502,005 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,024,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,989,000 after buying an additional 40,356 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Bank OZK by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 300,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Bank OZK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 51,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $56,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

