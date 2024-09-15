Headlands Technologies LLC Has $136,000 Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 31.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

FOXF opened at $39.39 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

