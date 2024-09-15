Headlands Technologies LLC Has $150,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 156.7% in the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,634 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Chemours by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,476,000 after buying an additional 1,263,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,171,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at $7,575,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 595,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 202,054 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $32.70.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

