Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 339.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 423.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 164,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,739,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,411,000 after buying an additional 451,354 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 127.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 204,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 114,822 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,498,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after buying an additional 285,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 750,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

VIAV opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -419.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $72,768.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $488,604.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $72,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,604.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,509.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,027 shares of company stock worth $383,151. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

