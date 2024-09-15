Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUFG stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $11.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

