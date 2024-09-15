Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $139,000 in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,715 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,779,000 after buying an additional 825,394 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $44,073,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $53,676,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,818,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,007,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SIMO opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.53.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.07%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

