Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $146,000 in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 545,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 13.5% during the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $808.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 463.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbCellera Biologics

About AbCellera Biologics

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.