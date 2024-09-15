Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $147,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.84.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

