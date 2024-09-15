Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $160,000 in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 148.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $27.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.