Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $175,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,355 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 11.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Up 3.1 %

TREX opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

