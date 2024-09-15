Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $188,000 in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWW. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,051,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,834.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 946,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,634,000 after purchasing an additional 933,307 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,740.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 207,137 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 230,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,889,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

EWW stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

